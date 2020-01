Humanitarian Subgroup starts negotiations in Minsk

Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on peaceful settlement in Donbass started the negotiations in Minsk. The meeting will be devoted to discussions and assessment of the prisoner exchange conducted on 29 December 2019 between Ukraine and the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, delegates will discuss the creation of a more effective mechanism of search for persons reported missing as a consequence of the armed conflict and identification of unidentified bodies.