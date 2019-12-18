Humanitarian Subgroup starts negotiations in Minsk

Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Peaceful Settlement in Donbass has started the meeting in Minsk. In view of the “Normandy four” Paris summit of 9th December, the following issues will be discussed: exchange of detainees; finalizing the exchange list and agreeing on aspects of procedural clearance. Also, the participants will discuss security guarantees for detainees. One more issue under discussion will be the creation of a comprehensive mechanism to search for missing persons.