Humanitarian Subgroup starts negotiations

Humanitarian Subgroup of the Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas starts the negotiations. The meeting is being held through a video-conference. Members are going to continue the discussion on the several key issues in accordance with the agenda.

The main topic of the meeting is the design of the mechanism of the liberation and transfer of persons detained in connection with the conflict. In particular, it is going to review the issue of the next phase of the exchange, as well as the analysis of the current situation with the “procedural cleansing” of persons that became subjects of the exchange in December 2019 and April 2020.

Also, the agenda includes the issue on the organizing “humanitarian corridors”, which allow citizens to cross the Contact Line in the connection with humanitarian or other compelling circumstances during the quarantine that is introduced for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it is going to discuss the ways of intensification of the efforts in the sphere of finding for missing people.