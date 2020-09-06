Humanitarian Subgroup starts negotiations

The Humanitarian Working Group of the Trilateral Contact Group gets to work. The negotiations will be held through a video-conference. Members are going to continue discussing key issues, according to the agenda.

The most important theme is still liberation and transfer of detained people because of the conflict. In particular, it is planned to consider the next phase of exchange, and also to analyze the current situation with the “procedural cleansing” of persons, who have been actors of the exchange in December 2019 and April 2020.

Moreover, the issue of organizing humanitarian corridors, which allow crossing the Contact Line citizens in the connection with humanitarian or other compelling circumstances during the quarantine, which is introduced for the period of the pandemic COVID-19, is on the agenda. Members intend to discuss, inter alia, events on ensuring the people’s security and necessary sanitary conditions in the areas of the checkpoints.

It is also planned to continue discussing measures to intensify efforts in the sphere of finding for missing people.