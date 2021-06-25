Humanitarian Subgroup starts negotiations

Humanitarian Subgroup of the Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas starts the negotiations. The meeting is being held through a video-conference.

The key issues, which connected with the exchange of prisoners between the DPR and the state of Ukraine, are included in the agenda.

In particular, it is also planned to consider the topic of the “procedural cleansing” of citizens that were transferred to the territory of the Republic during the exchanges in December 2019 and April 2020. In addition, the sides are going to discuss the mechanism of the information exchange about detainees as a result of the conflict with the view to identifying and confirming them.

Also, the continuation of the discussion on the intensification efforts in the sphere of the search for missing persons is expected.