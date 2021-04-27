Humanitarian Subgroup started negotiations

Humanitarian Subgroup of the Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass started the negotiations. The topical issues, which connected with the “procedural cleansing” of the participants of the previous exchanges between the DPR and the state of Ukraine, will be discussed.

Another topic of the meeting will be the drafting of the plan of measures that promotes identification of the location of missing people disappeared as a result of the armed conflict, as well as identification of unidentified bodies.

In addition, the agenda includes the issue of organization of “humanitarian corridors”, which allow citizens to cross the Contact Line in the connection with humanitarian or other compelling circumstances during the quarantine that was introduced for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.