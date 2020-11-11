Humanitarian Subgroup of TCG starts negotiations

The Humanitarian Subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement conflict in Donbas gets to work. The negotiations are held through a video-conference. Three key issues are on the agenda.

The members are going to discuss the outcomes of exchanges, which were held on 29 December 2019 and on 16 April 2020 between the DPR and the state of Ukraine, and also coordination of the next phase of the liberation and transfer of persons who were detained because of the conflict.

In addition, one more discussed issue is the work of humanitarian corridors, which allow citizens to cross the Contact Line in the connection with humanitarian or other compelling circumstances during the quarantine, which is introduced for the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another theme of the meeting is to work out the measures in the sphere of the search for missing persons and identifying unidentified bodies.