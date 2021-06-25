Honorary Donor Status

Donating is a feat in the name of others…

For any healthy adult, the donating is absolutely safe process that does not harm the body. On the contrary, blood donation or its components is good for your health:

periodic blood donation five times reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke;

blood donation improves metabolism and stimulates the blood-forming system;

constant free monitoring of donors’ health is carried out.

The standard dose of donation is 450 ml of blood (this is approximately 10% of the total blood).

Depending on the frequency of blood donation and its components, donors are divided into the following categories: primary donors; donors of a reserve, who perform less than 3 blood-, plasma-, cyto- donation per year and active (personnel) donors who perform 3 or more donations during the donor year.

Citizens who donated blood and (or) its components 40 or more times receive the Honorary Donor Status, and if they donate 100 or more single maximum allowable doses, they can be awarded state awards of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In addition, in accordance with Part 7 of Art. 19 of the Law of the Donetsk People’s Republic No. 15-INS of 16 March 2015 “On the donation of blood and its components”: Honorary donors of the Donetsk People’s Republic have the right to:

1) free extraordinary dental prosthetics (with the exception of dental prosthetics using precious metals) in health care institutions of state and municipal property;

2) beneficial purchase of medicines (with a 50 percent discount of their cost) according to prescriptions issued by health care institutions of state and municipal property;

3) free provision of donor blood and its components necessary for their personal treatment, according to prescriptions issued by health care institutions of state and municipal property;

4) priority provision of vouchers for sanatorium treatment and priority treatment in health care institutions of state and municipal property;

5) extraordinary provision in the manner established by the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, prostheses and other prosthetic and orthopaedic products;

6) the use of the next annual paid leave at a convenient time for them;

7) receiving a pension supplement in the amount of 272 Russian rubbles.

8) the provision of an annual monetary payment in the amount approved by the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

It should be noted that blood can be donated at the Republican Blood Centre located at the address: Donetsk, st. Rosa Luxemburg, 61, from Monday to Friday. Blood sampling is not carried out on weekends.