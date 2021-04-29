Head of Donetsk People’s Republic established payments of one-time financial assistance on Victory Day

By the Decree of the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic of 266 April 2021 No. 105, the list of persons entitled to receive one-time financial assistance on Victory Day and the Procedure for the payment of this financial assistance were approved.

Thus, according to the List, the payment of financial assistance is carried out to:

Participants in hostilities and invalids of the Great Patriotic War of the period from 22 June 1941 to 09 May 1945, as well as the war with Japan from 09 August 1945 to 03 September 1945, who took part in hostilities or served in military units, bases, headquarters and institutions that were part of the active army, as well as persons awarded the medal “For the Defence of Leningrad” or “For the Defence of Sevastopol” or the badge “Resident of the besieged Leningrad” who has a document confirming the right to benefits – 15,000.00 (Fifteen thousand) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. War invalids who have a document confirming the right to benefits (with the exception of the persons specified in paragraph 1 of this List):

2.1. Persons with I disability category – 9000.00 (Nine thousand) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

2.2. Persons with II disability category – 8000.00 (Eight thousand) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

2.3. Persons with III disability category – 7000.00 (Seven thousand) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

Participants in hostilities who have a document confirming the right to benefits (with the exception of the persons specified in paragraph 1 of this List) – 4500.00 (Four thousand five hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. War veterans who have a document confirming the right to benefits – 2300.00 (Two thousand three hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. Family members of the deceased combatants and war invalids; wives (husbands) of deceased invalids of the Great Patriotic War, participants in hostilities during the Great Patriotic War, participants of the Great Patriotic War who have a document confirming the right to benefits – 2300.00 (Two thousand three hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. Persons from among the former juvenile prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, other places of forced detention (who at the time of imprisonment were under 14 years old), recognized as disabled due to general illness, work injury and other reasons, who have a document confirming the right to benefits, or a document containing information on the stay in places of forced detention, being in a pension case:

6.1. Persons with I disability category – 9000.00 (Nine thousand) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

6.2. Persons with II disability category – 8000.00 (Eight thousand) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

6.3. Persons with III disability category – 7,500.00 (seven thousand five hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

Persons from among the former juvenile prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, other places of detention (who at the time of imprisonment were under 18 years old), children who were born in these places of forced detention of their parents, who have a document confirming the right to benefits, or a document containing information on the stay in places of forced detention, being in a pension case – 7,500.00 (seven thousand five hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. Persons from among the former prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of detention during the Great Patriotic War and persons who were forcibly taken to forced labour, who have a document confirming the right to benefits, or a document containing information on the stay in places of detention, or in forced labour, being in a pension case – 7,500.00 (Seven thousand five hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. Children of partisans, conspirators, other participants in the struggle against the National Socialist regime behind enemy lines, who, in connection with the patriotic activities of their parents, were subjected to repression, physical violence, persecution and who have a document confirming the right to benefits, or a document containing information about the parents’ affiliation to partisans, conspirators, other participants in the struggle against the National Socialist regime behind enemy lines, being in a pension case – 2,300.00 (Two thousand three hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks. Wives (husbands) of deceased victims of Nazi persecution, who were recognized as disabled during their lifetime, who had a document confirming the right to benefits – 2300.00 (Two thousand three hundred) Russian roubles 00 kopecks.

In accordance with the Procedure, the payment of one-time financial assistance on Victory Day is made through:

Central Republican Bank of the DPR by crediting funds to the current accounts of recipients opened in the Central Republican Bank of the DPR, transactions on which are carried out by using electronic means of payment (payment card) used to pay pensions, social benefits and other payments.

State Enterprise “Post of Donbass” by handing cash directly to the recipient or his/her representative, acting on the basis of a power of attorney.

List of recipients of this aid is formed by the relevant competent authorities and submitted to the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy of the DPR.

Persons not included in the lists of recipients that were formed before April 10, as well as persons who have changed the grounds for making payments, are included in additional lists of recipients submitted to the Labour Department before 15 September.

If a person is eligible to receive this assistance and not included in the list of recipients, he or she has the right to independently submit an application in the form approved by the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy of the DPR, and documents confirming the right to receive assistance, to the territorial administration of the Department of Labour and Social Security at the place of registration by 15 September.