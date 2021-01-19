Greeting from Daria Morozova with coming New Year 2021

Dear residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you with coming New Year!

The outgoing year was a test for both the Republic and the whole world. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has become a real challenge for all of us. Only the unification of people of all ages, professions and worldviews became the determining factor that allowed humanity to give a worthy rebuff to the new threat.

Compromise and mutual assistance as the key to salvation is the main lesson that we must learn from this difficult year. Only together we are capable of a real miracle!

In the upcoming year 2021, I want to wish all residents of Donbas wish-fulfillment, as many good and pleasant changes as possible, and, most importantly, the long-awaited peace on our land!

I wish you health, warmth and well-being to families! I am convinced that only generosity of hearts, love, initiative and responsibility will change the world for the better. Happy New Year 2021!

Best regards, Human rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova