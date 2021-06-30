Greeting from Daria Morozova on Youth Day

Dear friends, I sincerely congratulate you on Youth Day!

This day is full of creative energy, optimism and love of life.

Youth is the most wonderful time in the life of any person, when you are full of strength and incredible appetite for life. Youth is the time for new knowledge and discoveries, readiness to scale any peaks.

The youth of the Donetsk People’s Republic is undoubtedly the most purposeful and responsible! Despite all the difficulties of a long-term armed conflict, today all conditions have been created in the Republic for creative self-realization, scientific achievements and the start of a future career for our young citizens. Youth are the main potential and pride of the DPR. We believe in you and we know that the future of the state will be in good hands.

Always keep your spirit young, be active and purposeful, strive for something new and scale the peaks in personal and professional development. May good luck accompany you in all your endeavors, and may your dreams come true. I wish you good health, peace and prosperity, growth and prosperity!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova