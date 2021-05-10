Greeting from Daria Morozova on Victory Day

Dear residents of the Republic, dear veterans! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War!

May 9 is a sacred day when we remember and express our gratitude to all who brought us peace and freedom, who fought on the front lines and on the home front, and those who helped our land recover in the difficult post-war years. The Great Victory will always stay in our hearts as a symbol of national pride, military glory and the valour of our people.

76 years ago, our ancestors-liberators defended their Motherland and all mankind from the brown plague at the cost of their own lives. Their strength and courage gave us the right to life and freedom. The memory of the feat of all those who selflessly fought for the fate of future generations and contributed to our common Victory will stay in our hearts and souls forever.

I sincerely wish you good health and prosperity, happiness, peaceful sky over your head and inexhaustible faith in the bright future of our Republic!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic