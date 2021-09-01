Greeting from Daria Morozova on Veterinary Day

Dear workers of veterinary medicine of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional day!

Your noble and humane profession is one of the priorities areas in the modern world. You provide by your daily work the protection of animal’s health, control over the quality of animal products, compliance with the rules of their processing and storage.

Your commitment to the chosen profession and responsible attitude to your work is truly admirable.

I wish you professional successes, happiness, health, peace and prosperity.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova