Greeting from Daria Morozova on Trade Union Employees Day

Dear employees of trade union organizations and veterans of the trade union movement!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

In the modern world, trade union organizations play an important role, systematically and consistently protecting the interests of working people, being a reliable guarantor of the labour rights of millions of workers.

Trade union activists are social activists, enthusiasts and people of an active life position, who work gratuitously for the benefit of their team, striving to support and protect colleagues in difficult times, and assist in professional growth.

I sincerely express my gratitude to all trade union activists for your work in protecting the social and economic rights of workers, as well as for your invaluable contribution to the development of the trade union movement of the Republic.

I wish you good health, inexhaustible energy, enthusiasm, inspiration in such an important and necessary matter!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova