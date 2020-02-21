Greeting from Daria Morozova on Trade Union Employees Day

Dear workers of trade union organizations! I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Trade unions of the Donetsk People’s Republic are important associations whose task is to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of workers, as well as the creation of decent working conditions.

Trade union activists are people who work for the good of their teams free of charge, striving to provide support and protection in difficult times, as well as facilitate professional promotion.

I’m grateful for your professionalism and impartiality in your work, for your efforts for the benefit of workers in all fields of production in the Republic. I wish you good health, professional success, peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

The Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova