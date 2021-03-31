Greeting from Daria Morozova on the Day of Workers of Hydrometeorological Service

Dear workers of the Hydrometeorological Service!

I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Your work requires profound knowledge and experience, a deep understanding of natural phenomena and commitment.

The Hydrometeorological Service plays an important role in providing citizens with relevant information and forecasts about changes in weather conditions, warnings about hazardous and natural disasters, as well as information necessary to effectively carry out the tasks before the governmental bodies, enterprises and organizations of Donetsk People’s Republic.

May your high professionalism contribute to future professional achievements and increase the efficiency of the national economy. I wish you good health, happiness and well-being! Peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova