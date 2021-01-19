Greeting from Daria Morozova on the Day of the Prosecutor’s Office Worker

Dear employees of the prosecutor’s office of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

From the moment of its foundation to the present day, your supervisory agency has confirmed its special purpose, strengthening our statehood, creating genuine guarantees for ensuring law and order, protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens.

It is important to understand that almost all spheres of life are the area of ​​responsibility of the prosecutor’s office, and the stability and security of the Republic largely depend on the quality of the work of its employees.

Thank you for the conscientious performance of your duty. I wish you good health, prosperity and professional growth. Let the honorary title of reliable guardians of the law give you vitality, energy and optimism in solving the most difficult problems for the good of the Republic!

Best regards, Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova