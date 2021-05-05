Greeting from Daria Morozova on the Day of Press and Mass Media

Dear Mass Media workers! I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Your civil position, responsiveness, objective and unbiased perspective on world affairs shape public opinion and have a great influence on the development of our Republic, on preserving the moral and spiritual values ​​inherent in our people.

I am sure that your high competence, responsible attitude and principled position will help you be successful in your professional activities.

I wish you engaging reports, striking news stories, nice interlocutors, creative inspiration and fruitful work.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic