Greeting from Daria Morozova on the Day of Civil Defense

Dear leaders, specialists, employees and veterans of the Civil Defense Service!

Over the past years, the Civil Defense of the Republic has passed a thorny path of formation and development. At present, the service is an important component of national defense events and ensuring the safety of citizens.

Today, on the territory of the DPR, a reliable system has been created to protect the population, vital infrastructure and territories from natural, military and man-made disasters. The forces and means of the Civil Defense are in constant readiness to fulfill the assigned tasks. There are professionals with great experience and dedication in the service.

Rescuers of the Republic more than once, overcoming danger and often working literally under bullets, in practice proved their ability and willingness to come to the aid of those, who were in trouble. Thousands of Donbas residents are grateful to you for the lives and property saved, for your courage and readiness to come to the rescue of people at any time.

I am sure that your exceptional professionalism, bravery, heroism, dedication will continue to be faithful allies in such a responsible, difficult and noble work.

With all my heart I wish you good health, prosperity, endurance and new successes in the service for the benefit of our young state.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova