Greeting from Daria Morozova on Social Worker’s Day

Dear social workers! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Your mission is to support those who need it the most. The simple complex of professional knowledge and job descriptions are not enough to fulfil it. Empathy, infinite patience and compassion are necessary in this difficult issue.

It is health condition of our citizens, their social well-being and mood that depend on your work. Demonstrating your best characteristics, namely high level of organization, responsible attitude, sensitivity, readiness to help at any time, you tirelessly care of senior citizens, large families, disabled people and all those who need support.

I would like to express my gratitude to our social workers for their responsible attitude to work, sensitivity and attention to the fates of people who need help. We are all deeply indebted to you.

I wish you good health, happiness, strength, endurance and success in all your endeavours!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova