Greeting from Daria Morozova on Salesperson Day

Dear workers and veterans of the trade sector, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The development of trade relations contributes to the satisfaction of consumer needs of citizens, as well as to the growth of the country’s economy and the establishment of international relations. In the challenging conditions of military-political confrontation and socio-economic blockade, your active life position and initiative largely prevented a humanitarian catastrophe in Donbass.

Residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic especially appreciate those representatives of the trade sphere who show responsiveness, friendliness, understanding and professionalism. These qualities are key to improving the consumer climate and creating favourable conditions for cohesion and cooperation in our young Republic.

I express my sincere gratitude for your significant contribution to the cause of strengthening the economy and hard work for the benefit of the Motherland. I wish you grateful clients, reliable partners, stability, well-being and prosperity. Good health, peace and happiness to you and your loved ones!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova