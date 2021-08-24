Greeting from Daria Morozova on Russian National Flag Day

Dear friends! I wholeheartedly congratulate all of us, as well as the citizens of the Russian Federation on the National Flag Day.

It’s not a secret that the national flag demonstrates the power and strength of the country. Raised over the country during a period of trials and changes, the State flag of the Russian Federation has become a symbol of the rebirth of the Fatherland, the historical greatness of the state, fortitude and unity of the multinational people of Russia.

On this holiday, I’d like to wish all Russians prosperity, stability and peace! May every citizen of the Russian Federation be healthy, happy and proud of the country!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova