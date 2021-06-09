Greeting from Daria Morozova on Russian Language Day

Dear residents of the Republic! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the Russian Language Day!

Language is a basis, on which the well-being of a state, its greatness and prosperity depend. It fosters friendship and mutual understanding. The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin managed to convey all its beauty and wealth.

Thanks to his work, the Russian language, the Russian original culture and soul became understandable to representatives of other peoples, and Pushkin’s works entered the treasury of world literature. This legacy will remain the pride of our people for all time.

Therefore, to protect and preserve our common wealth is everyone’s duty to the past, present and future of the Republic.

Love your language and do not forget to pay a little attention to the history and literature of your homeland!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova