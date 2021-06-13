Greeting from Daria Morozova on Russia Day

Dear Russians! Please accept my sincere congratulations on Russia Day!

This day is a symbol of universal unity and pride for our common Motherland, its history, culture, for the inhabitants who, at all times, have spared no effort, stood up to defend the country and ensure its development.

Modern Russia is a truly sovereign state with a powerful economic and defence potential that rightfully possesses great international prestige.

I wish the entire multinational Russian people peace, harmony, confidence in the future, and prosperity!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova