Greeting from Daria Morozova on Republic Day

Dear citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 7th anniversary of the national referendum on the DPR independence!

Seven years ago, the residents of Donbass made a fateful decision to respect their civil rights and human dignity by voting. We protected our historical memory, faith and the right to speak our native language.

Over the years, we have managed to create a truly independent state capable of resisting external threats and protecting the rights of its citizens both within the state and in the international arena. And this is only the beginning of our path, which, I am sure, will eventually lead us to the level of life that the brave, hardworking and heroic people of Donbass deserve.

I wish the inhabitants of our beloved Republic peace, well-being and prosperity, the realization of all life plans! Be happy and healthy!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova