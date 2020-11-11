Greeting from Daria Morozova on National Unity Day

Dear citizens of the Russian Federation, I congratulate you on the National Unity Day!

The basis for the development of each state and the prosperity of a society is the cohesion of the people. Therefore, national unity is a necessary component for the political and socio-economic achievements of the state in the modern conditions of the dynamically developing world.

This day unites the entire multinational people of Russia in an effort to love and defend their Motherland. Because the strength of the state lies is in the unity of its citizens. The cultural space of the Russian world allows our countries to follow the path of rapprochement because of deep historical connection, common traditions and moral values.

I wish peace, prosperity and happiness to the entire people of Russia. May unity and solidarity of the people of the Russian world remain the eternal power source of Russia!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova