Greeting from Daria Morozova on National Flag Day of Donetsk People’s Republic

Dear compatriots, today we are celebrating a special holiday for our young state – the National Flag Day of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

State symbols are honour and dignity for each country, and Flag Day is widely regarded as a holiday, which unites citizens into a single whole.

The Donetsk tricolour has already become a symbol of freedom, solidarity and steadfastness of the inhabitants of Donbass, their determination in the fight for justice and their rights. After all, it was the desire to protect their language, culture and the memory of their ancestors that in 2014 forced usual residents of cities and villages of the then Donetsk region to take to the streets and show the illegally usurped power in Ukraine that we are! And our opinion must be respected!

Happy holiday, dear residents! I wish you good health, prosperity and all the best!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova