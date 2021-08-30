Greeting from Daria Morozova on Miner’s Day

Dear workers and veterans of the mining industry, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The hard work of the miners is not possible for everyone. It requires fortitude and strength of character, high professionalism and dedication. It is thanks to you that the cities and settlements of the Republic are provided with heat and light, plants and factories operate, and valuable export products are created.

I express my sincere gratitude for your significant contribution to the establishment of the economic development of our young state, honest and selfless work for the good of the Fatherland, as well as for that special spirit that makes our region a place for the embodiment and improvement of the best human qualities.

I wish you professional success, joy of victories and achievements, goodness and prosperity. Good health, happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. And let our beloved mining Donbass be famous at all times!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova