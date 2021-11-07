Greeting from Daria Morozova on Mine Rescue Day

Dear workers and veterans of Mine Rescue Services, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

A mine rescuer is one who is ready to risk his own life at any time for the life and safety of others. Your professionalism, courage and efficiency always stand guard over the mining industry of the Republic.

Thank you for your hard work, for your courage and heroism, for your empathy and ability to come to the rescue in a matter of minutes!

I wish you good health, prosperity, new professional success and all the best!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova