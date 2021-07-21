Greeting from Daria Morozova on Metallurgist Day

Dear workers of the metallurgical industry of the Donetsk People’s Republic! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

You have dedicated your life to the courageous and complicated profession. Such elements as fire and metal can be controlled by only strong and brave people. Your work is especially honourable in our region, where mining work and metallurgy have been and remain the leading industries, on which the glory and industrial power of our Republic are based.

I would like to express my gratitude for your daily hard work and commitment to the beloved deal, for your contribution to the development of metallurgy.

I wish you to continue to successfully improve and develop the strategic sector of the Republic, to strengthen the economic potential of the state. I wish you good health, good luck, well-being and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova