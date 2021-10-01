Greeting from Daria Morozova on Mechanical Engineer’s Day

Dear workers and veterans of the machine-building complex of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

Please accept my warmest and sincere congratulations on your professional holiday!

The machine-building is one of the most important economic branches of the Republic, which is based on the achievements of the scientific progress and is the defining factor for further development of all spheres of the production in a part of improving the efficiency and the quality of manufactured products, as well safety of workers.

Despite the difficult conditions of the military and political confrontation and socio-economic blockade, thanks to your selfless efforts and deep dedication it was able to maintain manufacturing base of the national mechanical engineering, to establish new logistics networks, to master prospective directions. It should be noted that the production of the machine-building of the Republic is in demand not only in the domestic market, but also rightly popular abroad.

I express sincere gratitude for your honest work for the good of the Fatherland. I wholeheartedly wish you new manufactured achievements, good health, stability and welfare!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova