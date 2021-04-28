Greeting from Daria Morozova on Labour Protection Day

Dear labor protection specialists, employers and workers of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I sinserely congratulate you on the World Day for Safety and Health at Work!

Today, concern for the safety of workers is carried out in all countries of the world and it is difficult to imagine an organization where there would be no specialist in this area.

In our young state, great attention is paid to improving the working conditions of workers employed in hazardous occupations, all possible measures are being taken to reduce the level of industrial injuries and occupational morbidity, to improve the health of citizens.

On the International Day for Safety and Health at Work, I wish you peace, happiness and successful work without injuries and accidents! Be happy and healthy!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova