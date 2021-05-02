Greeting from Daria Morozova on International Worker’s Day

Dear residents of the Republic! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on May Day!

This day symbolizes the defining value of labour as the basis for the successful development of a society and improving the quality of life of people.

Today, when the whole world is going through difficult times of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection pandemic, we have a new understanding of the importance of work and its value in our lives. It was your responsibility, hard work and perseverance that became the key factors that allowed the Republic to meet this global challenge!

I want to sincerely thank all the workers of Donbass and wish you good health, optimism, confidence in the future, prosperity and further success!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova