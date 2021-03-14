Greeting from Daria Morozova on International Women’s Day

Dear women! I sincerely congratulate you on a holiday of spring, beauty and love!

Our whole life is filled with warmth and light of female charm and kindness. Your support and love inspire creativity, give strength and courage. As we all know, no matter what progress humanity has achieved, the mother’s word and the care of women’s hands will never be devalued in this world.

Also, women are irreplaceable workers in various fields of activity, social activists and, at the same time, always a home front for men.

I wish you health, youth and beauty, maternal happiness and family joys, peace and prosperity! May there always be loving and beloved people next to you!

Sincerely, Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova