Greeting from Daria Morozova on International Children’s Day

Dear residents of Donbass! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the International Children’s Day!

This light, kind holiday recalled that children are the main heritage, our pride and our future! And what people they will be and in what country they will live depend on us, adults.

Protection of life, health and rights of children, as well as ensure their harmonious development for us are the unconditional priority. Each child regardless of place of residence or parents’ wealth has to have the ability to realize his or her talents and capacities, become a comprehensively advanced person.

Today, despite the difficult situation caused by the long-term armed conflict, young citizens of the DPR live fully, win prizes in prestigious scientific and creative competitions, international Olympiads and sports competitions. We are proud of our young generation! I am sure that many more achievements and successes await our children.

I sincerely wish all the families of Donbass love, mutual understanding and prosperity! I wish children have a good summer vacation, true friends and new discoveries!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova