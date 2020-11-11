Greeting from Daria Morozova on Interior Ministry Personnel Day

Dear employees and veterans of the internal affairs agencies, I congratulate you on your professional holiday!

November 10 is one of the most solemn days of the year for our young and strong state. Internal affairs personnel stood up for the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens, ensuring the stability and security of the state at all times. This is a holiday of those who have chosen the responsible and difficult path of the serving the Fatherland.

Showing courage and heroism, you serve with honour, ensuring the protection of citizens and the public order of the state from criminal encroachments. Your work is a symbol of bravery, fortitude, honesty and decency. I would like to express my deep gratitude to the veterans of internal affairs, who make a great contribution to the education and development of young employees, passing on personal experience and traditions of service.

On this day, I express my sincere gratitude and wish good health, prosperity, peace and happiness to you and your loved ones!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova