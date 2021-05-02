Greeting from Daria Morozova on holiday of Easter

Dear residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic, I sincerely congratulate you on the Great Easter Holiday!

Easter is the oldest and most significant holiday in the Christian world. It symbolizes liberation and rebirth – those ideas that embody the innermost dreams and aspirations of every believer.

Adhering to the centuries-old traditions of their ancestors, people of different generations find in faith a source of spiritual development and moral self-improvement, strive to comprehend Christian values, share them with neighbours, do good, help and create.

These days, solemn services will be held throughout the territory of the Republic, where people will be able to join one of the most important Christian holidays and share the joy of the Christ Resurrection with their loved ones.

I wholeheartedly wish the Orthodox believers and all Christians happy Easter, peace, kindness and prosperity!

Jesus Resurrected!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova