Greeting from Daria Morozova on Geologists’ Day

Dear geologists and industry veterans!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the professional holiday!

The importance of your profession is fundamental to the Republic! After all, it was discoveries of geologists that create еру modern Donbass. Geological exploration is justly considered as one of the key and strategically important industries. It is carried out by courageous people who have replaced the well-organized everyday life with hard work in the field. You create the foundation for the development of mining enterprises of the Republic, the successful solution of social issues and the improvement of the quality of our citizens’ lives.

I wish you good health, prosperity, success and new discoveries!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova