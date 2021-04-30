Greeting from Daria Morozova on Fire Service Day

Dear employees and veterans of the fire services!

I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

At any time of the day or night, you are the first who appear where trouble has occurred! The profession of a firefighter is considered as one of the most respected for this quality and willingness to always come to the rescue. This is the mission of courageous, sincere and responsive people, who are perfectly aware the risk, having chosen helping people as their life’s work.

Acting in extreme conditions and risking your own life, you show dedication, high professionalism, and do everything possible to improve fire safety in the Republic.

I wish you patience and perseverance, and your families – peace and confidence.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova