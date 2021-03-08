Greeting from Daria Morozova on February 23

Our dear defenders of the Fatherland!

I express my sincere congratulations on the wonderful holiday of courage and honour!

The Republic honours and preserves the glorious history of our soldiers, based on patriotic values ​​and loyalty to military duty. We treat with gratitude and respect those who protect the peace of the civilians of our young state.

At all times, the values ​​that always have been strong for our land remain unchanged for the defenders of the Republic, namely love for the Motherland, readiness to defend its interests and defend against enemies. Every citizen, regardless of whether he is on a military post or is engaged in a peaceful matter, is primarily a defender of his home, his loved ones!

Dear men, I wholeheartedly wish you happiness, health, prosperity, success and new achievements in life! I wish you to remain a reliable support for your women and a steel shield for your Fatherland!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova