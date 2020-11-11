Greeting from Daria Morozova on Economist’s Day

Dear workers and veterans of the economic sphere!

I would like to congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The economic sector is one of the integral parts of the stable prosperity of the Donetsk People’s Republic. It puts forward high demands on representatives of this profession, where colossal responsibility, thoroughness and honesty are required. Despite the difficulties of wartime, our state is successfully developing, thanks to the correct allocation of resources and the reasonable assessment of the market for goods and services.

I express my sincere gratitude to specialists of the economic sphere for the rational use of material resources in the process of building the economic potential of the Republic. May your experience, knowledge and skills help you in successfully solving the tasks set. I wish good health, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova