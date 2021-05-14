Greeting from Daria Morozova on DPR Constitution Day

Dear residents of the Republic! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on one of the most significant holidays in the history of our young state!

7 years ago on this day, the Basic Law of our state was adopted. Being the most important legislative act, it is the Constitution that defines the basic principles of the political, economic and social systems of the state, enshrines human rights and freedoms.

This document changed the life of the Republic and its citizens. The possibility of creating a new political structure of the country appeared and was realized. The Constitution acted as a guarantor of democracy, independence and integrity of our young state, and also became a basis for the further successful development of economic, social and cultural spheres of the Republic!

I sincerely wish you a peaceful sky above your head, a free and happy life, good health and faith in the future.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova