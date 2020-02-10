Greeting from Daria Morozova on Diplomats’ Day

Dear workers and veterans of the diplomatic service of the Donetsk People’s Republic, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The experience of many generations of diplomats has shown that diplomacy plays a huge role in the international relations. Diplomats are responsible for protecting the national interests of the state, organising and conducting visits of heads of state and delegations to other countries, which cannot be underestimated.

Throughout the history of the Republic, our diplomats have made every effort to actively work on foreign policy issues, resolution of the conflict in Donbass, as well as representing the state in the international arena.

I express my sincere gratitude to you for your diligence in the performance of your duties. I wish you and your loved ones health, peace, happiness and prosperity.

Human rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova