Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of Workers of Judicial Authorities and Court System

Dear employees and veterans of the judicial bodies and court system, I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

In the difficult conditions of the formation of our young state, you managed to lay a solid foundation for the further development of the legal system and maintenance of law and order on the territory of the Republic. Your conscientious and selfless work contributes to enhance legitimacy, as well as the development and strengthening the legal culture in our young state.

Also, thanks to the high level of skills and adherence to principles of judges of the Republic, the authority of the judicial system is increasing every year.

Responsible attitude to work, high competence of employees, the desire to improve their professional knowledge and skills help your teams to successfully cope with all the challenges.

I wholeheartedly wish you good health and further success in your career!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova