Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of the Worker of Agriculture and Processing Industry

Dear workers and veterans of the agro-industrial complex! I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

Agriculture is one of the most important sectors of the economy of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The qualified specialists devoted to their work and nation work in the agrarian sector of our young state. It is they who raise the prestige of blue-collar professions, being a worthy example for young people who are more and more interested in realizing themselves in the agro-industrial sphere of the Republic.

Your responsibility and hard work have helped many times to cope with the vagaries of nature in the face of the most difficult consequences of the armed conflict. The key to success and further prosperity of the agricultural sector of the DPR is your well-coordinated work, perseverance and interest in a common cause.

I wish you good health, prosperity, new professional success, public recognition and all the best!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova

