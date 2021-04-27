Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of State Notary’s Office

Dear notaries and workers of notary offices of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I sincerely congratulate you on your professional holiday!

The activity of the notarial community is very important for the preservation of stability and the development of economic and legal relations, and it also makes a significant contribution to the formation of civil society and the rule of law.

Compliance with laws and legal protection of citizens’ interests that make people confident about their future depends on your integrity, honesty and conscientious and careful attitude to work.

I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and wellbeing in your responsible work!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova