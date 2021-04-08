Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of Proclamation of DPR

Dear residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic!

I wholeheartedly and sincerely congratulate you on one of the most significant holidays in the history of our young state!

7 years ago, on April 7, the people of Donbass made its historical choice by the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic. That day, the Act of State Independence of the Republic was signed. The ratification of these the most important documents proclaimed the rise of a new independent state on the world map – the DPR!

Donbass has repeatedly shown the power of its great people for the years of independence. We have managed to stand during the bloody was, to restore the economy, to ensure the security of the civilian population from a new coronavirus threat in the shortest times.

Today, the DPR is a real state of free and honest people that are able to decide for themselves, how to live and in what language to speak. It is our cohesion and multinational unity that are the key to our victory, and step by step, we are together getting closer to it.

I wish you good health, successes, peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova