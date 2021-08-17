Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of Physical Culture and Sport

Dear workers of the sphere of physical culture of the Donetsk People’s Republic! I sincerely congratulate you and all sports fans on the holiday!

In the modern world, physical education plays a colossal role in the life of society. The upbringing of a strong and healthy generation is one of the priority tasks of the social policy of absolutely all states on the planet.

In turn, the Republic also develops and carefully honours its sports traditions. This is proved by the regular achievements and victories of our athletes at international competitions.

I would like to thank the coaches and specialists working for the future of our sport. You have not left your business, even despite all the difficulties that have affected the Republic during the years of the armed conflict.

I thank everyone for whom physical culture and sports have become a profession. I wish you good health, optimism, new records and victories in sports arenas!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova