Greeting from Daria Morozova on Day of Migration Service Worker

Dear employees and veterans of the Migration Service of the Donetsk People’s Republic, please accept my sincere congratulations on your professional holiday!

On your shoulders lies a responsible and difficult mission of fulfilling the rights of citizens to full-fledged life.

Despite all the difficulties of a long armed conflict, you are working for the benefit of the people of the Republic. Your job requires a lot of patience and professionalism. It is a striking and convincing example of true patriotism.

I wholeheartedly wish you professional success, happiness, health, peace and prosperity!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova