Greeting from Daria Morozova on Family, Love and Faith Day

Dear residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic! Please accept my warmest and sincere congratulations on a wonderful holiday – the Family, Love and Faith Day!

Family happiness is the most important value in human life. It is in the family that moral and spiritual values ​​are transmitted from the older generation to the younger. The family is the main educational institution.

In the Donetsk People’s Republic, the protection of family values, assistance to large families, protection of motherhood and childhood are absolute state priorities.

I wholeheartdely wish you health, prosperity, love and family harmony! May your families always be strong and happy!

Human Rights Ombudsman in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova